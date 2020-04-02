Save 25% on CNET's favorite electric scooter

Sarah Tew/CNET

Public transportation is wonderful -- when there's not a coronavirus pandemic happening. Right now, the idea of stepping on a bus or train seems risky at best, if not outright dangerous. But if there's a job you need to get to or some other pressing need to travel locally, it might be time to consider a form of personal transportation -- like an electric scooter.

Unagi makes great ones, and in fact the company's E450 model earned CNET's nod for the best all-around electric scooter. Discounts are rare, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can with promo code cnet25off. That makes for the lowest prices the company has ever offered.

The code works for both the E250 single-motor and E500 dual-motor models -- the latter a step up from the E450, which earned the aforementioned top pick. They're available in your choice of four colors, though you can also pay extra to get a limited-edition premium design or even choose your own colors for the handlebar, tube and deck.

The least-expensive option is a standard-color E250, which would drop to $630 after applying the promo code. The baseline E450 would be $742.50. Choose the former if you normally ride on level ground, the latter if hills are part of your travels.

Both models feature an integrated horn and headlight, an anti-lock braking system and 7.5-inch puncture-proof tires. You can choose between three speed modes depending on whether you're a beginner, intermediate or advanced rider. Unagi promises a range of up to 15.5 miles; charge time is 4-5 hours.

This is a premium scooter, no doubt about it, but this discount makes it a more affordable option -- and a safer alternative to the potentially germy likes of rental scooters.

