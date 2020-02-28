Save $231 on Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless noise-canceling headphones

CNET también está disponible en español.

I can count on one hand the number of wireless noise-canceling headphone models I would recommend. Unfortunately, there are few budget-price wireless noise-canceling headphones -- if they do both ANC and Bluetooth audio well, headphones tend to be expensive. Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones are a great example; in a hands-on CNET review, David Carnoy gave these headphones high marks on performance, but criticized the $400 price tag. Well, good news. Over at World Wide Stereo, you can now get the Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones for $169 when you apply the code WWSALE at checkout.

That's another $60 off the already reduced $229 price. Why so cheap? Well, these are factory-refurbished, which means you're not getting brand-new headphones. But this price trounces even the refurbished PX headphones over at Amazon, which are currently selling for $229 with a $40 off coupon, for a bottom line of $189.

I certainly wouldn't let their refurbished status stop you from buying the PX's. These are factory-certified to perform as new by Bowers & Wilkins. They're backed by the same one-year parts and labor warranty as a brand-new pair.

I've had a chance to test the PX headphones myself, and I really like them. They're comfortable to wear even for long sessions, and the memory foam ear cushions are simple to replace; they are attached magnetically, which is a clever and unusual approach. The noise cancellation is very effective (I'd say they're nearly on par with my Bose QuietComfort 35 II pair) and the sound quality was excellent, with a solid but not boomy bass. Want to learn more? Read the full CNET review of the Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless noise-canceling headphones.

