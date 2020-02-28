I can count on one hand the number of wireless noise-canceling headphone models I would recommend. Unfortunately, there are few budget-price wireless noise-canceling headphones -- if they do both ANC and Bluetooth audio well, headphones tend to be expensive. Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones are a great example; in a hands-on CNET review, David Carnoy gave these headphones high marks on performance, but criticized the $400 price tag. Well, good news. Over at World Wide Stereo, you can now get the Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones for $169 when you apply the code WWSALE at checkout.
That's another $60 off the already reduced $229 price. Why so cheap? Well, these are factory-refurbished, which means you're not getting brand-new headphones. But this price trounces even the refurbished PX headphones over at Amazon, which are currently selling for $229 with a $40 off coupon, for a bottom line of $189.
I certainly wouldn't let their refurbished status stop you from buying the PX's. These are factory-certified to perform as new by Bowers & Wilkins. They're backed by the same one-year parts and labor warranty as a brand-new pair.
I've had a chance to test the PX headphones myself, and I really like them. They're comfortable to wear even for long sessions, and the memory foam ear cushions are simple to replace; they are attached magnetically, which is a clever and unusual approach. The noise cancellation is very effective (I'd say they're nearly on par with my Bose QuietComfort 35 II pair) and the sound quality was excellent, with a solid but not boomy bass. Want to learn more? Read the full CNET review of the Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless noise-canceling headphones.
Discuss: Save $231 on Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless noise-canceling headphones
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.