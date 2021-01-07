Mob storms Capitol Trump's Twitter account 25th Amendment Second stimulus check arriving in 2 phases A third stimulus check Star Wars: The High Republic Origins of sunquakes
Save $230 on the Roborock S6 robot vacuum, matching the lowest price ever

Get the S6 for $20, or save up to $160 on other Roborock vacuums.

Deal
Savings
Price

I have a motto: Never do a job you can just as easily give to a robot. That's why almost everyone should have a robot vacuum, and Roborock makes excellent automated floor cleaners that are smart, powerful and affordable. Roomba might be the brand everyone knows, but Roborock more than holds its own, as our friends at ZDNet showed in a review of the Roborock S6. Right now, you can save a bundle -- up to $230, in fact -- on any of three Roborock vacuums. 

Roborock S6: $420

You save $230 with coupon
Roborock

The Roborock S6 is a combo vacuum and mop that features multifloor automatic mapping, virtual no-go zones, selective room cleaning and more. Usually $650, it's currently down $50 and you can get an additional $180 discount when you apply the coupon on the product page. That ties the lowest price this vacuum has ever sold for on Amazon.

$420 at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max: $340

You save $160 with coupon
Roborock

Roborock's S4 Max has lidar sensors that allow it to learn up to four levels in your home, can adapt to route around obstacles in real time and avoid falling down stairs. Its 2,000 Pa suction rating makes it a good choice for homes with pets. Usually priced at $500, you can save $160 when you apply the coupon on the product page.

$340 at Amazon

Roborock E4: $200

You save $100 with coupon
Roborock

If you're looking for a budget-priced robot vacuum, check out the E4. Usually priced at $300, it's $100 off right now when you clip the coupon on the product page. Even so, it has a strong 2,000 Pa suction rating, oversized dustbin, smart pathing and optional voice control using Alexa or the Roborock app. 

$200 at Amazon

