Save $230 on the Roborock S6 robot vacuum, matching the lowest price ever

I have a motto: Never do a job you can just as easily give to a robot. That's why almost everyone should have a robot vacuum, and Roborock makes excellent automated floor cleaners that are smart, powerful and affordable. Roomba might be the brand everyone knows, but Roborock more than holds its own, as our friends at ZDNet showed in a review of the Roborock S6. Right now, you can save a bundle -- up to $230, in fact -- on any of three Roborock vacuums.

Roborock The Roborock S6 is a combo vacuum and mop that features multifloor automatic mapping, virtual no-go zones, selective room cleaning and more. Usually $650, it's currently down $50 and you can get an additional $180 discount when you apply the coupon on the product page. That ties the lowest price this vacuum has ever sold for on Amazon.

Roborock Roborock's S4 Max has lidar sensors that allow it to learn up to four levels in your home, can adapt to route around obstacles in real time and avoid falling down stairs. Its 2,000 Pa suction rating makes it a good choice for homes with pets. Usually priced at $500, you can save $160 when you apply the coupon on the product page.

Roborock If you're looking for a budget-priced robot vacuum, check out the E4. Usually priced at $300, it's $100 off right now when you clip the coupon on the product page. Even so, it has a strong 2,000 Pa suction rating, oversized dustbin, smart pathing and optional voice control using Alexa or the Roborock app.

