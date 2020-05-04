Save $200 on Vizio's excellent 65-inch M-Series Quantum TV

You don't have to spend a small fortune to get a TV with quantum dots, the technology that sounds like it should be little more than a marketing gimmick, but in reality delivers a superb picture. Last year Vizio introduced a number of models with quantum dots, and as hands-on CNET reviews have shown, they offer great color and brightness at a mid-range price. And right now, Costco is having a humdinger of a sale on the 65-inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum TV -- you can get it for $500 while supplies last. That's a solid $200 off the regular price. In fact, the cheapest I can find this set on Amazon is $700.
It's such a good deal that I was worried Costco was pulling a fast one on us, putting the M657-G0 on sale. That's the lower tier 65-inch M-Series model with somewhat less impressive specs. But no, this is the M658-G1, which has 600 nits of peak output (150% more than the M657-G0) and 90 separate local dimming zones, compared to just 20. Sale or no, this is the one to get.
$500 is a surprisingly good deal for this TV. It's literally priced below the 55-inch version, and has excellent color that rivals what you see much more expensive models like the Samsung Q7. Unfortunately, this isn't a Roku TV -- if only all TVs were Roku -- but Vizio's Smartcast 3.0 isn't a terrible smart TV solution, and it works with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit which a lot of folks will appreciate. There's also voice control via Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, along with four HDMI port, Ethernet, USB, and a slew of other connections.
Can you get a better TV? Absolutely -- but you'll pay for the privilege. This 65-inch M-Series, though, was already a good value. $200 cheaper, it's essentially a steal. This deal end on May 10, assuming supplies last that long.
