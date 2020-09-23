Save $200 on Tineco's PureOne S12 Pro EX cordless stick vacuum

Tineco

Robot vacuums are great, but I've yet to meet one that can handle 100% of my vacuuming needs. Eventually, you need to pull a traditional vacuum out of the closet and clean up yourself. When that happens, you probably want to be driving a modern cordless stick vacuum, and I have just the ticket. Right now, you can get the at Costco -- no membership required for purchase. That's $200 off the regular price of $700.

This vacuum hasn't been reviewed by CNET, but its predecessor, the A11, cleaned up on Amazon (sorry) with an average of 4.3 stars from almost 1,600 customers, and the newer S12 currently bears an Amazon's Choice rating.

The vacuum is powered by a 450-watt motor and converts easily from a full-size stick to a handheld, eliminating the need to own a separate Dustbuster-style vacuum. It features a sensor to smartly increase suction power when it finds dirt that needs extraction and runs for about 50 minutes between charges. You get two batteries -- both of which can charge in the wall mount simultaneously.

It also features a four-stage HEPA filter and no fewer than 11 attachments including an automatic pre-filter cleaning tool, soft dusting brush, mini power brush, crevice tool and more. It also connects to a mobile app via Wi-Fi to keep you in the loop on when you need to clean or swap out filters and perform other maintenance.

This deal runs through Sept. 27.

