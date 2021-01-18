Save $200 on the gaming-ready Optoma UHD30 4K projector

Optoma

If you're looking for an enormous screen and possibly some portability, projectors still have some advantages over TVs, but projectors don't always win on price, and they're easily washed out by ambient light. Even so, some of the best projectors have a lot of home theater appeal. Case in point: The Optoma UHD30 is a 4K projector that is blisteringly bright and mountable on the ceiling or just on a tabletop. And while it usually sells for $1,299, right now you can get the on Amazon. That's 15% off, matching the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

There's a lot to like about this projector. In the CNET review of the Optoma UHD30, Geoffrey Morrison described it as "blisteringly bright," brighter than many other projectors' highest settings even in eco mode. That solves one of the most vexing issues that faces home theaters. The brightness is adjustable, though, which lets you get more life out of your bulb -- it can last anywhere from 4,000 hours at its brightest to more than 15,000 hours in Dynamic Black mode, which varies the lamp power based on the brightness of the content.

The 4K display supports both HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range content, and can be projected at sizes from 33 to 300 inches. Gamers may be especially intrigued: Optoma claims the projector has a fast 16ms response time, and it boasts high refresh rates -- you can drive it at 240Hz for PC gaming, or up to 120Hz at 1080p for consoles (and 60Hz at 4K).

The UHD30 delivers very accurate color reproduction and solid performance overall, though CNET's Morrison points out that this projector isn't the best value out there. But that's where this deal comes in -- until Jan. 21, it's $200 off, making this a pretty smart deal.

