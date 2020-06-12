Juan Garzon/CNET

This is an update of a deal from earlier this week: Amazon was offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 for $289, a hefty $111 discount, but that barely lasted a day. Thankfully, If don't mind switching carriers (at least temporarily), there's an even better deal to be had: after a $200 virtual Mastercard credit. You can also get six free months of Spotify Premium, provided you've never had an account before. That's a $60 value. And here's a pro tip: Use cash-back service Rakuten when buying the phone and you'll .

If this deal sounds familiar, you may have seen Visible's similar offering for the iPhone SE. (Alas, that deal is no longer quite as good -- the rebate is now $100 instead of $200.)

Visible runs on Verizon's network and offers just one mobile plan: unlimited everything for $40 a month. There's no contract on that, though you do have to subscribe for at least two months in order to qualify for the $200 credit. You should also check out the carrier's Party Pay option, which drops the per-person rate to just $25 when you sign up with three others. Any three others; friends, family members, people you met on Zoom and so forth. It's like a family plan, but with a very broad definition of "family."

The $200 credit comes in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account, which is basically an electronic debit card you can use for online purchases. You can't use it to buy, say, food at the grocery store or gas at a gas station, but otherwise it's as good as cash.

Not familiar with the Galaxy A51? Wondering how it compares with the likes of the iPhone SE? Here's one notable difference: Samsung's phone comes with 128GB of storage, with room for more via microSD cards. The latter nets you 64GB of nonexpandable storage. Here's more on how the Galaxy A51 challenges the iPhone SE.

Samsung's budget-friendly effort also made CNET's list of the best phones under $500. Read Jessica Dolcourt's thorough Galaxy A51 review to learn everything you need to know.

By all accounts this is an impressive Samsung phone -- and significantly more affordable than other models in the Galaxy lineup. At a net price of $208, it's an awfully compelling deal.

