Save $200 on a MacBook Pro at Best Buy

Apple products are rarely available at discount, but Best Buy this week has a number of MacBook Pro models marked down. The sale includes four different configurations (and two color choices) of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar, each of which is $200 off of its list price. And Amazon shoppers should know that two of the four MacBook Pro models on sale at Best Buy are available (and Prime eligible) on Amazon at the same discounted prices. Let's jump in.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Apple MacBook Pro, Intel Core i5, 8GB memory, 128GB SSD: $1,100 (save $200) Apple The entry-level MacBook supplies a 13-inch Retina Display, a seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 128GB SSD. (Yes, this is the pre-2018 model that doesn't include the Touch Bar or Touch ID sensor.) It also has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and the traditional row of function keys at the top of the keyboard instead of the Touch Bar on the pricier MacBook Pro models. It is available in either silver or space gray. See at Best Buy

This model is also available on Amazon for the same $1,100 sale price.

Apple MacBook Pro, Intel Core i5, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD: $1,300 (save $200) Apple For an extra $200, this 13-inch model doubles your SSD storage capacity to 256GB. See at Best Buy

This model is also available on Amazon for the same $1,300 sale price.

Apple MacBook Pro, Intel Core i5, 16GB memory, 256GB SSD: $1,500 (save $200) Apple For $200 more, in addition to the larger 256GB SSD, this 13-inch model supplies 16GB of memory. See at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro, Intel Core i7, 16GB memory, 512GB SSD: $2,000 (save $200) Apple This tricked-out, 13-inch model bumps you up to a seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The sale model is available only in space gray at Best Buy. At $2,000, however, it costs more than some Touch Bar-equipped MacBook Pros, which start at $1,800. See at Best Buy