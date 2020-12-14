Save $200 on a JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL

JBL makes some great speakers. The Xtreme 2 has been around the block -- it debuted back in 2018 -- but still has a ton to offer. It has a large 10,000-mAh battery that delivers 15 hours of runtime between charges, bears an IPX7 waterproof rating and weighs a reasonable 5.3 pounds, which isn't much of a burden when you tote it around with the included shoulder strap. And while it usually sells for $350, you can get the right now. That's 43% off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this portable Bluetooth speaker.

You can use the Xtreme 2 to connect up to two mobile devices, but it doesn't have a lot of other premium smart features. You don't get streaming via Chromecast, for example, nor do you get any voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. But it does sound good and, with its IPX7 rating, you can literally submerge it in water, so it's safe for the beach and poolside (for when we do those things again). It's available in five different colors at this price -- green, red, camo, blue and black.

