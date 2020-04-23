Save $20 on the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack

Wyze

Wyze makes some amazingly good low-cost smart-home gear, including a $20 security camera that's a Cheapskate and CNET favorite. Deals are rare, unsurprisingly, because this stuff is already selling at razor-thin margins. That's what makes this an unexpected and welcome surprise: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Home Depot has the . That's $20 off the regular price and the best deal I can recall seeing.

Shipping is free, by the way, though you might also be able to find it at your local Home Depot brick-and-mortar -- assuming you're willing to risk visiting a store. Just noticed that .

The starter pack includes a variety of items:

The original Wyze Cam, a simple but effective security camera that supports two-way audio, night vision and more. It comes with a 32GB microSD card for local video storage.

Three Wyze Bulbs, all of them compatible with Alexa, Google and IFTTT. Read CNET's Wyze Bulb review

Two Wyze Plugs, basic smart plugs you can use with things like lamps and space heaters. Read CNET's Wyze Plug hands-on

The Wyze Sense kit, which consists of a module that plugs into the back of the camera, a motion sensor and and a pair of door/window sensors. Those last for up to a year on their built-in batteries.

So, yeah, you get a little of everything. You can add more stuff piecemeal as needed; Wyze now offers a more advanced camera (the Wyze Cam Pan, which sells for a measly $30), a and more.

I've used several of the Wyze products; they all work really well, due in part to a great app that makes everything easy to manage. The Starter Pack was already a compelling deal at $99; for $20 less, it's a steal.

Get an Ella Jayne weighted blanket for as low as $51

Trouble sleeping? Can't imagine why. If you've tried meditation and white noise and still can't seem to slumber restfully, it might be worth considering a weighted blanket. Some folks absolutely swear by them.

But, wow, some of them are crazy-expensive. Thankfully, not all: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get an with promo code CHEAP15. Same product at Bed Bath & Beyond: $115.

Using the color/weight selector, you can also choose a 15- or 20-pound blanket; the promo code drops the price to $53.55 and $56.10, respectively.

Need help making a decision? Here are four tips for choosing a weighted blanket.

