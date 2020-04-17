Save 20% on Replitronics' incredibly cool Walkman-inspired power bank

New Wave Toys

I'm just going to say it: The New Wave Toys is the coolest thing I've seen all year. But it's also incredibly useful. And, for Cheapskate readers, it's on sale. Trifecta!

Just add it to your cart and apply promo code CNET20, which saves you 20% and brings the price down to $32 -- right in the ballpark of what you'd pay for similar mobile charges that aren't anywhere near as cool.

This thing looks exactly like the Sony Walkman cassette player of my youth. It even has buttons and sliders on the side that you can press and slide (though they don't actually do anything).

Inside there's a 16,000-mAh battery that can charge up to three devices simultaneously: one via a Type-A USB 3.0 port that supports QuickCharge, one via a USB-C port and one via Qi wireless charging. Those are some surprisingly advanced options for a device you'd think would get by on looks alone.

There's even a little LED flashlight that turns on or off when you hold down the power button. A short-press illuminates tiny LEDs that show how much power is remaining.

I'm madly in love with this thing. And I think it would make a great Mother's Day or Father's Day gift for any mom or dad who has equally fond Walkman memories.

Read more: CNET Mother's Day 2020 gift guide

Save 20% on another sweet retro gadget

New Wave Toys

While you're checking out the Hotline, look at the as well -- also 20% off with that same code. It's a six-port USB power station that looks exactly like the classic arcade change-machine. It even has an out-of-service LED that lights up and little mini-tokens that sit in the change tray.

Something like that would be right at home alongside the company's RepliCade mini-arcade machines or the bigger retro coin-ops from Arcade1Up.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Kick some shell with Ninja Turtles Arcade1Up cabinet

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.