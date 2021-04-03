Save 20% on Canon's DR-C225 II small business scanner just in time to get your taxes done

Canon

I've been hearing about the mythical paperless office since the PC was a new phenomenon in the 1980s, yet we're still a long way from not needing a printer here in 2021. Scanners are admittedly a lot less common, but they still come in handy, especially at tax time when you need to get various receipts and documents into digital form. Do you need to do some scanning for the IRS? Right now you can save 20% on a compact, reliable model from Canon. Right n ow (and through the end of August) you can get the , down from its regular price of $374. Just apply the CNET-exclusive promo code CANONCNET21 at checkout.

The DR-C225 II is a fairly compact upright scanner that can handle up to 25 pages per minute while scanning in black & white, grayscale or color. It has a 30-page document feeder and handles a variety of paper sizes and thicknesses.

In addition to its own scanning and OCR software, it also comes with a one-year license for Receipt Bank, an app that helps organize your scans and can automatically export receipts to most popular accounting programs. The license supports up to five different users and allows you to scan up to 300 invoices or receipts a month. At $20 per month, that's a $120 value. The scanner can also scan directly to the cloud, with support for Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, Sugar Sync and others.

