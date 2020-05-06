David Carnoy/CNET

'Tis the season for conference calls. Eight weeks ago, none of us knew that we we'd all be taking business calls at home throughout the day, and it shows: we're all trying to make do with our smartphone, AirPods and whatever other bits of audio detritus we have lying around the house. One way to amp up the audio quality is to get a speakerphone that's designed expressly for calls. Right now, you can get the when you apply discount code AMAZONM2 at checkout. That's 20% off the regular price of $190.

In CNET's recent roundup of the best speakerphones for working from home, David Carnoy called the eMeet M2 the best premium speakerphone for under $200, complimenting its feature set and audio quality ("it plays louder than you'd think for its size," Carnoy said).

The M2 has four microphones for capturing audio in all directions and has acoustic echo dampening and noise reduction built in. You can plug it directly into your PC or laptop, or insert the wireless dongle to connect it to your phone via Bluetooth. It's available in black or gray, and the deal applies to both finishes.

