Save $20 keeping tabs on your dog with a Whistle Go Explore tracker

Whistle

You're likely not spending as much time outside these days -- at least not without a face mask -- but your dog certainly still needs to take care of their business outdoors. And if your dog happens to be a professional backyard escape artist (Trance, I'm looking at you), then you might want to get a tracking collar to prevent lengthy neighborhood searches. Here's an incentive to help you get a tracker for your pet: From now through July 26, you can get the when you use discount code SUMMERGAMES20 at checkout. That's $20 off.

The Whistle Go Explore attaches to your dog's existing collar and serves as a health and location tracker for your pet -- a sort of doggie Fitbit. The device alerts you to poochie's behavior, such as licking, scratching and sleep habits, and reports on activity and exercise levels. But the real star of the show is the escape alerts and location tracking, which is worth its weight in gold if your dog can't be contained by your fence, like my former husky. To get the tracking, you need to subscribe to Whistle's service, which costs $9.95 per month, or $6.95 per month if you buy a two-year subscription. It delivers real-time location data from the GPS transponder in the collar.

The Explore is the higher-end version of the Whistle Go, which means it has a few extra features, like longer battery life (up to about 20 days between charges), a built-in flashlight that you can trigger from the mobile app and additional health tracking and reporting features.

First published earlier this year. The deal has been updated with the latest information.

Now playing: Watch this: Jennie the realistic robot pup brings comfort to seniors...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.