Save 19% on this Lego kit for the International Space Station

Lego

It's not often you find a good deal on any Lego kit, but that is doubly true when dealing with any of the bigger kits. There are so many different pieces involved in any larger kit, but the more intricate the build and the more complicated it is to display that built the higher the price. For my money, there are few kits more challenging to display than the Lego International Space Station. While it's not the biggest build ever, it looks amazing when hung up in a room and if you grab it today you only spend $57 an Amazon.

The Lego ISS kit is 864 pieces and includes the space station itself along with all of its impressive solar panels and a shuttle so you can bring the two included astronaut minifigs to and from the station. Like the actual ISS, the solar panels can be adjusted to look however you like, and there's a posable Canadarm2 to complete the design. It's a fun build that will easily take the best part of a day to assemble and pose as you like, and looks amazing in any room. And for this discount, you'll feel great about giving it as a gift to just about anyone.