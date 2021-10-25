Save $19 on the popular Watermelon Glow Magic kit

MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max review MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro review MacOS Monterey is here World Series 2021: How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy game review Google Doodle recalls Surrealist photographer
If you've been hoping to get your hands on this popular skincare line, now's your chance to see what all the fuss is about. What I like best about the brand is how nice it feels on my skin and how lovely it smells. While I haven't used this particular set yet, I have used the toner separately, and found it pretty effective at keeping my skin hydrated, so you'll likely find this kit to be a cut above the rest. The Watermelon Glow Magic kit is normally $68, but Sephora is currently offering it for $49, saving you $19

The three amazing items included in this kit are the Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial, Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. Each item is made to brighten, hydrate and firm the skin. This is a fantastic value for the money, especially if you want to improve and maintain the health of your skin. But I can't emphasize this enough: this brand is really popular, so act quickly if you want to buy it before it sells out.