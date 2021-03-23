Save $150 or more on Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 3

Juan Garzon / CNET

If you've balked at buying a wearable because of style, price, limited features or all of the above, here's good news: Samsung is having a . It's gorgeous, capable and downright cheap if you have something you can trade in.

The Watch 3 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with or without LTE, in Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze colors with your choice of band options.

Pricing starts at $250 for the 41mm model without LTE (adding it tacks on another $50). That's if you choose to buy the watch without a trade-in. If you have a phone, tablet or watch that's on the approved list, however, you can score a credit of up to $160, bringing your out-the-door price down to just $90.

The Galaxy Watch 3 debuted last year to pretty rave reviews. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana called it "stunning" and extolled its beautiful AMOLED screen and extensive health features. Her advice: Spring for the 45mm model, which offers better battery life.

Save 20% on a Lucky Jack organic cold-brew 12-pack

Lucky Jack

As the weather gets warmer, you might be ready for the coffee to get colder. And while it's easy to enough to whip up some cold-brew on the cheap at home, sometimes you just want to grab and go, you know?

Here's something new to try: For a limited time, you can get a when you clip the on-page 20%-off coupon. That works out to $2 a can, very reasonable for this kind of thing.

These are available in four varieties: Caramel Latte, Mocha Latte, Vanilla Latte and Golden Milk. The latter includes turmeric, which many health-minded individuals prize for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Speaking of health, the coffees are also nut-free, gluten-free and vegan. Each can has just 80 calories. I've tried all four -- YEP, THEY'RE CAFFEINATED! -- and liked mocha the best, but that's just me.

