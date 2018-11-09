Nectar

Welcome to Day 5 of CNET's 10 Days of Deals! On Day 3, I shared a product designed to help you sleep better by regulating the temperature between the sheets. Today, let's focus on the other major factor in the sleep equation: the mattress.

If you're in the market for a new one, now's the time to pounce: For a limited time, CNET readers can get $150 off any Nectar mattress, plus two free pillows. That's after removing the existing promo code that automatically appears in your cart at checkout and replacing it with CHEAPSLEEP.

Okay, yep, the standard deal is for $125 off and two free pillows. But, hey, last time I checked, an extra $25 was an extra $25. Use that dough to buy yourself, say, a new set of sheets or a smart speaker for the nightstand. (As it happens, the Echo Dot and Google Home Mini will both run $25 on Black Friday!) Or, you know, just keep it.

A mattress is, of course, a very subjective thing, and different people have different needs and preferences. Why choose Nectar over the countless other mail-order mattresses out there?

Price, for one: With the promo code, a queen-size Nectar will run you $674 shipped. That's at the lower end of the scale for queen-size mattresses; a lot of them run between $800-1,000, at least according to Consumer Reports' most recent roundup.

Speaking of which, Nectar didn't appear in that roundup, most likely because it's a relative newcomer: The company was founded in 2017 and probably missed the cutoff for that story, which ran in March, 2018.

Another point in favor of Nectar: You get a full 365 days to test-drive your new mattress. If you decide on day 364 that you don't like it, you can return it for a full refund. Most other bed-in-a-box companies give you only 100 days -- probably enough time to make the call, but I think the longer the test period, the more at ease I feel.

New to buying beds in a box? Here's everything you need to know about ordering a mattress online.

