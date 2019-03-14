Save $150: Chromebooks are on sale today at Best Buy

A Chromebook, with a couple pricey exceptions, is an inexpensive, streamlined alternative to a Windows laptop or Macbook. Today at Best Buy, three Chromebook models are even more affordable. A trio of fairly high-end two-in-one Chromebooks are currently discounted. (The Macbook, too, is also on sale for a very reasonable $999.)
You can save $150 on a 14-inch Dell Inspiron and a 15-inch Lenovo Yoga or $100 on a 14-inch HP Chromebook. And to sweeten the deal further, Best Buy throws in a free Google Home Mini with each of these Chromebooks.
Here are the discount details.
Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1: $449 (save $150)Google
This Dell Chromebook features an eighth-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC flash storage. These are a great specs for a Chromebook, which often rely on older CPUs and supply only 64GB of storage. And it boasts a roomy display instead of a cramped 11- or 12-inch panel. Its 14-inch touch display has a 1,920x1,080 resolution and can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode.
HP 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook: $499 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
This HP Chromebook features the same eighth-gen Intel Core i3-8130U CPU as the Dell but doubles the memory to 8GB memory while cutting the eMMC storage in half to 64GB. And like the Dell, it offers a Full HD, 360-degree, 14-inch display.
Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook: $549 (save $150)Lenovo
This Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is the biggest, most powerful of the bunch. It boasts an eighth-gen, quad-core Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC flash storage. Its 15.6-inch has a 1,920x1,080 resolution and can rotate 360 degrees. It also eschews the plastic chassis found on most Chromebooks in favor of a sleek and sturdy aluminum enclosure.
