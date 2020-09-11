Save 15% on this smart padlock you unlock with your fingerprint (or a key)

Benjilock

I hate using public lockers -- you know, at the gym, the beach or a swimming pool -- because I either need to memorize a combination or end up carrying a key around and neurotically worry about losing it. Benjilock, a Shark Tank alumnus, has a better idea: Use a smart lock with a fingerprint reader. Right now, you can -- a 44mm padlock and a TSA-approved mini travel lock -- when you use discount code 15OFF at checkout. That's the lowest price we could find anywhere for these locks.

Benjilock is technically now Benjilock By Hampton; Hampton scooped up the startup after it appeared on Shark Tank. The locks are currently featured at brick-and-mortar tech store B8ta. (Editor's note: CNET has partnered with B8ta for in-store and online events.)

Here are the two Benjilock models on sale right now.

Hampton Products This 43mm padlock can store up to 10 fingerprints so it can be be used by multiple people, and can also be unlocked using traditional keys. It charges via USB and runs for about six months on a charge. It's available in four colors -- white, black, navy and gray. Save 15% when you use promo code 15OFF at checkout.

Hampton Products The Benjilock By Hampton Travel Lock is a smaller version of the original 43mm padlock. It's TSA-approved (there's a slot for a TSA key in the bottom), can store fingerprints for up to five users and also unlocks with a PIN code via a three-digit keypad on back. The lock is available in four colors including white, black, navy and pink rose gold. Save $15% when you use promo code 15OFF at checkout.

