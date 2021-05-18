Save 15% on the coolest Father's Day gift I've seen this year: Framed, disassembled iPhones

Grid Studio

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

It's the age-old question: What do you get for the father who has everything? Look no further: Grid's framed, disassembled iPhones (and other electronics) are some of the coolest things I've seen in a while -- and with promo code CS15.

This is a genius idea, one I think the company has executed beautifully. Each device is taken apart and meticulously spread out on a labeled template, allowing you see the guts along with descriptors and measurements. The layout and contents are different for each device (natch), with some in rectangular frames and others in square ones.

Currently, Grid offers a variety of mostly older iPhone models, along with an iPod Touch, the BlackBerry Bold 9000, the Nokia E71, a Sony PSP and even an Apple Watch. But inventory varies (and often sells out), so if you see something you like, grab it.

Prices range from $129-$189, which is definitely not cheap, but at least you can save yourself 15%. And this is something really special; I've got an iPhone 4S on my wall and really treasure it. I suspect any dad or grad would as well. Heck, buy one for yourself!

