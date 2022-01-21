Save 15% off orders of $100, 20% off $250 and more at Bloomingdale's

Meat Loaf dies at 74 Intel's $100B chip 'megafab' Twitter will showcase your NFTs Netflix confirms Squid Game season 2 Free COVID-19 test kits Wordle tips
Photos by Bloomingdale's/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

This Bloomingdale's sale started yesterday and it ends Jan. 23. You can enjoy 15% off orders of $100 or more and 20% off $250. Plus, you can get 25% off when you spend $400 or more on items tagged "take up to 25% off" when you use the discount code SAVEMORE.

Before you shop, keep in mind that the promo code for 25% off is only good once per order, and that this discount is not valid in-store or at Bloomingdale's outlets. That said, you'll have a variety of clothing and home essentials to choose from throughout this event. While clothing prices at Bloomingdale's vary, they can trend expensive, so I would suggest picking up what you can. The most affordable deals are sprinkled throughout the home section. For example, there are Ralph Lauren bath towels and an extremely discounted Staub 4-quart Cocotte for $130, saving you 68%. There's a lot to go around, but if you stick with clothes, accessories and home goods, you can easily find solid deals on high-quality products.