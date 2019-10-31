Alienware's kick-ass new Aurora gaming computer: Save $133

Dell

You don't buy an Alienware computer because your old PC died and you urgently need to finish that PowerPoint deck. No, an Alienware is an indulgence, from the high-end components and faster-than-it-needs-to-be processor on the inside to the streamlined styling on the outside. If you're about to spend more money than your loved ones would want you to on a new gaming rig, let us help you out a little: Right now, you can save $133 on an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop by entering coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. Instead of the already-discounted $1,666, you'll pay $1,617.

For that price, you get a PC running a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 9700 (that's eight-core, 12MB cache and up to 4.7GHz with Turbo Boost, if you keep track of that sort of thing). There's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 memory driving the graphics and a beefy 16GB of RAM. You also get dual drives: a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD) system drive and a 1TB hard drive for storing everything else. It comes with the 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

And it's worth pointing out that this is a genuinely gorgeous computer. It's a PC you don't hide under your desk. You can read more about the Aurora desktop from CNET's Joshua Goldman.

You don't see a lot of deals for high-end PCs on these pages because it's not the sort of thing that Cheapskate Rick would usually buy. But, as he so astutely pointed out, it's exactly the sort of thing I, Dave, would buy. And after all, if you're going to shell out this much money to play games, you might as well save $133 in the process.

My only suggestion: If you are considering this PC, I'd recommend swapping out the 512GB SSD for a full 1TB SSD. It's only an extra $69, and life is too short to hobble your system drive with just 512GB.