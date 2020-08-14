Save $120 on this highly reviewed cordless stick vacuum

Tineco

Robot vacuums are great, but I'm yet to meet one that can handle 100% of my vacuuming needs. Eventually, you need to pull a traditional vacuum out of the closet and clean up yourself. When that happens, you probably want to be driving a modern cordless stick vacuum, and I have just the ticket. Right now, you can get the when you apply promo code 30DTWPL6 at checkout. That's $120 off the regular price of $400 and is close to its lowest price ever.

This vacuum hasn't been reviewed by CNET, but it has 4.3 stars out of almost 1,600 customers on Amazon, and in fact bears an Amazon's Choice rating. The vacuum converts easily from a full-size stick to a handheld, eliminating the need to own a separate Dustbuster-style vacuum. Its pair of removable batteries delivering about 50 minutes of runtime between charges, and it includes a four-stage filtration system that Tineco claims doesn't leak fine dust while in operation.

It includes two power brushes and a wall-mount dock for charging that holds the vacuum and three accessories all in one place. Of course, it also comes with a hodge-podge of other accessories, like replacement filters, a 2-in-1 dusting brush, soft dusting brush, crevice tool, flexible long crevice tool, hair cleaning tool and more.

This deal should run through Sunday, Aug. 16.

