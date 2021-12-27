Save $12 on comfy pair of Baby Yoda slippers

Ground Up International

With no scheduled release date as of yet for the third season of The Mandalorian, it may be a bit before we get a chance to see everyone's favorite tiny Force user on our screens again. However, there's plenty of other great new Star Wars content, like the highly anticipated Book of Boba Fett and Kenobi, just around the corner. And what better way to enjoy them than curled up with a cozy pair of adorable Baby Yoda slippers. You can grab this pair for just $20 from Walmart right now, 37% off from their original price.

These slippers might not be made of Beskar, but I'm willing to bet they're a whole lot more comfortable than a pair of Mandalorian combat boots. Other than the non-slip pad on the bottom, they are totally soft and perfect for lounging around the house (but not so much for running outside to grab the paper. They feature Baby Yoda's (aka Grogu's) loveable face on the front with his signature oversized ears sticking out the sides as well as tiny Baby Yodas on the inner lining. These are designed for women and are only available in a women's size 6.