Save $111 on Samsung's hot new Galaxy A51

Juan Garzon/CNET

Looking for an affordable phone that's not the Apple iPhone SE? Samsung's got you covered: The Galaxy A51 recently arrived on US shores, and there's already an excellent deal to be had. Today only, and while supplies last, you can get the . Regular price: $400. But, wait, there's more: You can also get six free months of Spotify Premium, provided you've never had an account before. That's a $60 value.

Not familiar with this model? Wondering how it compares with the likes of the aforementioned iPhone SE? Here's one notable difference: The former comes with 128GB of storage, with room for more via microSD cards. Pay $400 for the latter and you'll get 64GB of nonexpandable storage. Here's more on how the Galaxy A51 challenges the iPhone SE.

Samsung's budget-friendly effort also made CNET's list of the best phones under $500. Read Jessica Dolcourt's thorough Galaxy A51 review to learn everything you need to know.

By all accounts this is an impressive Samsung phone -- and significantly more affordable than other models in the Galaxy lineup. At $289, it's an absolutely stellar deal.

Your thoughts?

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A Series phones compared: A01 vs. A11 vs. A21 vs. A51 vs. A71 vs. A50

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy A51 review: A worthy Android iPhone SE alternative

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.