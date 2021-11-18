Save $11 on this Harry Potter Advent calendar today

Insight Editions

The closer we get to Dec. 1, the harder it is to find Advent calendars that are any good. By the time you get to Black Friday, the leftovers are often a combination of expensive and not very good, which is a challenge if you have multiple kids and want a decently fun calendar for each of them. If you find yourself looking for the right one for your family, allow me to introduce you to the Harry Potter: Holiday Magic Advent calendar. Not only is it fun and well themed, it's only $19 today.

This official Advent calendar features 25 days of Wizarding World trinkets in the form of decorations for a small Christmas tree, recipe cards for tasty treats and more. It's a solid treat for any Harry Potter fan looking for a simple Advent calendar, and when it's not in use it folds closed like a hardcover book instead of taking up so much space. For under $20, you're unlikely to find a better Advent calendar guaranteed to arrive at your door before the calendar starts counting down.

