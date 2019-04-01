Save $100 on the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wi-Fi speaker

Sarah Tew/CNET

Bluetooth speakers are all well and good, but they have limited range and employ audio-compression technology that many audiophiles don't appreciate. They're also harder to configure for multi-room setups.

Enter Wi-Fi speakers, which hit the scene years ago but never really caught on, for reasons I don't fully understand. Well, actually, I do: Most of them were premium products with price tags to match.

Here's a premium product with a much more affordable price: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Bose (via eBay) has the factory-renewed Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $99.95. It originally sold for $200 and still runs about $160 elsewhere.

A straight-up Sonos Play:1 competitor, the SoundTouch 10 is a compact but powerful speaker that leverages Wi-Fi for easy multi-room setups, but also supports Bluetooth if you need to use it somewhere there's no Wi-Fi.

There's also an Alexa skill for Bose, so if you own an Echo, Fire Tablet or other compatible device, you can listen to music without having to pick up your phone or tablet. However, it's a bit limited: You can't ask for a specific song or playlist, but you can request presets, skip songs, modify the volume and so on.

I haven't tried the SoundTouch 10 myself, so I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's thorough review from 2016. Yeah, this is an older product, and while it still sounds just as good, it's probably not quite as tech-savvy as the latest from Sonos.

On the other hand, the Play:1 runs $149. And although the SoundTouch 10 is factory renewed, it's literally good as new, right down to the original retail packaging and one-year warranty.

If you happen to own one already, hit the comments and share your thoughts!

TCL 43-inch Roku TV: $170 (save $70)

Welcome to 2019 TV Deal No. 4,783. I mean, not to sound jaded or anything but at the rate things are going, TVs will be free by late summer.

In the meantime: Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the TCL 43S305 43-inch Roku TV for $169.99, the lowest price to date. It normally sells for $240.

This 2017 model earned high marks across the board, from users and CNET alike. Indeed, David Katzmaier said the Roku-powered 43S305 should be "your first choice" if you're looking for an affordable TV. Read his review to learn more.

Just for clarification, this is "only" a 1080p screen. It doesn't do 4K. But at this size, 4K is wholly unnecessary. Bottom line: This is an incredibly good deal on a midsize smart TV.

