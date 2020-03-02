Save $100 on the Apple HomePod smart speaker

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Unless coronavirus fears lead to yet another tech-event cancellation, Apple is likely to launch new products later this month. And although most of the buzz is about an updated iPhone SE model (the iPhone 9?), today's deal has me wondering if there might be a new HomePod in the works as well.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . That rivals any Black Friday or holiday deal I've seen; it normally sells for $299 and was originally $349. Your purchase also includes a free four-month subscription to Apple Music (for new subscribers only).

The product debuted in early 2018, so it's definitely due for an update -- especially considering increasing competition from the likes of Amazon, Google and Sonos. In fact, the similarly robust Amazon Echo Studio was on sale for $169.99 over the weekend, though that deal has ended (for now -- it'll be back).

Read more: The best smart speakers of 2020

The HomePod is, of course, designed with Apple users in mind, meaning folks who own iOS devices and subscribe to Apple Music. (Thankfully, with the arrival of iOS 13, you can now use your voice to control Spotify on a HomePod as well.)

If you're not sure whether this is the smart speaker for you, read CNET's HomePod review. I think it's one of the uglier products Apple has ever made, but that's just me.

Your thoughts?

