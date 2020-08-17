Save $100 on a Roomba that empties its own bin

iRobot

If you're shopping for a robot vacuum cleaner, you probably consider factors like how well it sucks up dirt, whether it supports virtual barriers and how thoroughly it maps your floors. But if you knew there was a model that actually emptied its own bin when docked for charging, well, that might make all the difference. A Roomba that takes out its own trash? Sign me up. There are, in fact, two Roomba models with CleanBase docking stations, and right now they're both on sale for $100 off.

The iRobot Roomba i7 Plus ordinarily sells for about $800 but is currently selling for about $700 at a number of retailers. This vacuum docks in iRobot's CleanBase, which has room for the results of about a month's worth of vacuuming sessions, assuming you schedule the Roomba to clean the house daily. The i7 Plus maps your entire home and stores it in memory, up to a maximum of about 4,000 square feet. You can name each room and use voice commands (via Alexa or Google) to direct the vacuum to clean specific parts of the house.

The iRobot Roomba S9 Plus is an updated vacuum that takes the overall design of the i7 Plus and upgrades it with a new, more compact design. The S9 Plus' square shape lets it get closer to edges than the older i7 Plus. It also has a more powerful motor with better suction and automatically amps up the power when it hits a carpet. And you'll find an antiallergen system in the S9 Plus as well. It usually sells for $1,100, but you can get the Roomba S9 Plus for about $1,000 right now.

I don't know how long these deals will last, but right now pretty much everyone is price matching, so this might be the best discount we see until Prime Day.

