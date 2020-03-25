Save $100 on a Dyson V8 Animal Pro with 9 tool attachments

Chris Monroe/CNET

Not many people would think of any vacuum cleaner as sexy (unless the Jetsons' Rosie the Robot counts) but Dyson's family of cordless stick vacuums comes close. The V8 Animal isn't the newest -- it's a couple of generations old, in fact -- but it's still a highly rated vacuum that can more than get the job done. In fact, sister model V8 Absolute made CNET's list of best cordless vacuums for 2020. And right now, it's cheaper than ever. You can get the at QVC.

That's $100 less than QVC's usual price, which is awesome, because the standard V8 Animal is selling elsewhere for $400 right now, with half that number of tools.

The V8 Animal Pro is essentially the V8 Animal with additional tool attachments. This deal includes the docking station for charging as well as a total of nine tools, including the combination tool, mini motorized tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, extension hose, up-top adapter, wide nozzle tool, stiff bristle brush and a flexi-crevice tool.

The Animal Pro runs for about 40 minutes on a charge and weighs 5.3 pounds. It works on all surfaces, but is really optimized for rugs and carpets; in contrast, the Absolute includes a soft roller cleaning head that's designed for hard floors. So while the Animal is a good choice for many homes, you might want to wait for a similar deal on the Absolute if you've mostly got hard floors.

