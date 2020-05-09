Save $100 on a Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum with 5 tools

Dyson

Not many people would think of any vacuum cleaner as particularly sexy (unless the Jetsons' Rosie the Robot counts) but Dyson's family of cordless stick vacuums comes close. The V11 is the latest and greatest stick vacuum from Dyson, and the V11 Torque Drive landed in CNET's list of best cordless vacuums of 2020. That vacuum's cousin, The Animal, is designed with pets in mind. And right now, you can get the , a savings of $100, from HSN.

Dyson cordless vacuums are a bit spendy, but deliver best-in-class performance that tends to match their steep price. In testing, for example, CNET's Brian Bennett found that the V11 "demonstrated near-flawless pickup of both sand and black rice test samples," and that pet owners will love the vacuum's ability to remove hair fibers from carpeting.

This particular model comes with the vacuum base and wand as well as the torque drive, mini motorized tool, combo tool, crevice tool and a stiff bristle brush. There's also the docking station, of course, and various other accessories.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest deal.

Now playing: Watch this: Dyson's vacuuming Animal has a Motorhead

