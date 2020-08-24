Save $10 on this Anker 2-in-1 wireless charging station

Anker

I love two-in-one charging stations that can accommodate both your Apple Watch and iPhone on one sleek little pad. The Anker 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is just that sort of gadget; you can lay your wireless-charging iPhone on the one side and loop your Apple Watch on the other. Usually $30, right now you can get the .

Of course, you're not limited to putting an iPhone on the pad; you can charge AirPods or any other wireless-charging earbud case, or whatever other Qi-compatible phone or other gadgets you have lying around. The charging pad is Quick Charge 3 compatible, so you can fast-charge your devices as well --- though you'll need to plug this into your own wall charger, since Anker doesn't include one.

Speaking of things Anker doesn't include, this charging station is inviting you to a BYOWC (bring your own watch charger) party. You'll need to plug your own Apple Watch charging cable into the base, otherwise this is little more than a fancy display stand for your watch. That's probably no big deal, because most charging stands in this price range make you add your own watch-charging cable, and odds are excellent you already have one anyway. Just be aware you're not getting the equivalent of a $30 watch charging cable included in the box for free.

