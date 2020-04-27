Save 10% on AirPods Pro or 50% on the cellular Apple Watch Series 5

Yes, the Apple Watch just turned 5 years old -- so why not celebrate with some solid savings on the watch, as well as other devices in the Apple stable.

Apple

If you missed out on last week's killer deal on Airpods, you can still score a pair of these sweet buds at a discount over at Verizon.

John Kim / CNET

Probably one of the best deal if you're in the market for an Apple Watch and have Sprint as your carrier, get 50% off the monthly payments (applied within 2 bills) with a new watch plan activation (about $10 per month). And with Sprint being in the process of merging with T-Mobile, coverage is likely to only get better.

