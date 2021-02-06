Saturday morning deals: Apple Watch at $169, 1080p projector for $145 and more

Something new is coming soon: The Cheapskate Hall of Fame. It's a pantheon of some of my favorite cheap products and services. Watch this space for more details!

Are there any potential inductees in today's roundup? I can't say, but there are some genuinely great deals here. Check 'em out:

Vankyo I love the idea of turning a blank wall into a big-screen TV. Projector prices (and capabilities, such as brightness and resolution) are all over the place, but here's one that strikes a great balance between price and performance. The Vankyo V600 ($199 at Amazon, but $144.50 with promo code VDAY2021) produces a native 1080p image, which is very different from projectors that say "1080p supported." It also has two HDMI inputs (one for a streamer and one for a game console, for example) and built-in stereo speakers. I haven't tried this model, but it has a very impressive 4.5-star average rating from over 2,600 Amazon buyers.

CBS All Access Star Trek Discovery is terrible. There, I said it. But that shouldn't stop you from considering a CBS All Access subscription. The service is home to some genuinely great original content and a huge catalog of older TV shows. Plus, it's going to become Paramount Plus next month, bringing even more streaming goodness (read: movies) to the table. The regular price for a one-year subscription: $60. Price right now with promo code PARAMOUNTPLUS: $30. That's for the Limited Commercials Plan; you can also apply the code to the Commercial Free plan and get it for $50. Either way, be sure to click the box marked "Save over 15% off the monthly price with an annual plan," otherwise you won't see either option. Then apply the promo code at checkout.

Sarah Tew/CNET Is it Black Friday again already? Nope, but the Series 3 (in your choice of black or white) is back down to Black Friday pricing. The 42mm model is back at $199 as well. One possibility: The Series 3 is headed for the chopping block, with the newer, more capable Apple Watch SE eventually taking its place at this price. But the former is still a capable smartwatch, and definitely worth considering if you're an iPhone owner. Read CNET's Apple Watch Series 3 review to learn more.

BodyBoss The BodyBoss consists of a fold-up base that you stand on and resistance bands that you hook to it in various configurations. Then, using a bar or hand grips, you can perform a variety of exercises: curls, squats, tricep extensions, upright rows and so on. There's also a door anchor that expends the regimen into things like pull-downs and flies. This kit includes a total of four bands; the resistance is equal to 1-30 pounds per pair, depending on how you hook them to the base and the exercise you're doing. CNET hasn't reviewed this, but user ratings around the interwebs are generally very positive. Use promo code CNETBDB to get this exclusive deal.

Mophie Update: Sorry, this deal is sold out! Mophie is known for making outrageously expensive mobile accessories, but sometimes its discontinued products end up selling for cheap -- like, really cheap. Right now, for example, you can pick up a pair of PowerStation USB-C PD power banks with integrated USB-C cable for just $10. Each one has a 4,000-mAh capacity and two-year Mophie warranty. They originally sold for $60 apiece. Also available: a two-pack of 6,040-mAh power banks with integrated Lightning cable (pictured above) for $20 and a 10,000-mAh power bank with Type-A USB and Qi charging for $14. Score free shipping on any of these with the exclusive promo code CHEAPSKATEFS.

