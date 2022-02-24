Satellite Images Show Russian Invasion of Ukraine in Motion

Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

A commercial satellite spotted smoke rising from an air base in Ukraine as Russian forces invaded the country and former Soviet state on Thursday.

Planet, which operates a constellation of over 200 Earth-observing satellites, shared before and after images of Chuhuiv Airbase, with the latter showing black smoke rising from facilities at the base.

Chuhuiv was once a Soviet Air Force base and has long been a location of military importance. It lies outside the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a short distance to the south of the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Latest from Chuhuiv Airbase in Ukraine. Imagery captured on February 21 and today, February 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xUwtjRJPIC — Planet (@planet) February 24, 2022

Cloud cover over Ukraine is to blame for the relatively limited amount of satellite imagery in the last 24 hours. But pictures captured by Maxar satellites earlier in the week show Russia building up military resources along Ukraine's border prior to the invasion.

NEW: Russia is deploying more armored equipment and troops near Belgorod, Soloti, Valuyki as close as 10 miles from the Ukrainian border.



Most of the combat units at Soloti are now departing, per satellite images, heading south in the direction of Ukraine.



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/9UssWs2FSU — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) February 20, 2022

NEW: Russian convoys and towed artillery are moving south and positioned within 50 miles of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, per satellite photos today.



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/edxqfbs70t — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) February 23, 2022

Russian forces have built a new field hospital 12 miles from the border outside Russian city of Belgorod near Ukraine’s second largest city, new satellite image from @Maxar shows pic.twitter.com/g1LRFm33Bf — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 23, 2022

Vladimir Putin announced late Wednesday that Russia was beginning a "special military operation" in Ukraine under the pretense of responding to Ukrainian aggression.

Explosions have been seen in the country's largest cities and dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have reportedly already been killed in the conflict.