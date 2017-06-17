'Satan's fidget spinner' gets grounded by the TSA

Sure, you might get bored on a long airplane trip and decide to amuse and distract yourself with a fidget spinner. But maybe not this one.

Satan’s fidget spinner was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). While normal #FidgetSpinners are permitted, this one is a weapon. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration took to its famed Instagram account to post a photo of an item it dubbed "Satan's fidget spinner" (looks more like a shuriken, or throwing star, from here).

"Satan's fidget spinner was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)," the TSA caption reads. "While normal #FidgetSpinners are permitted, this one is a weapon."

Of course, the comments were classic. While some commenters argued that the item shouldn't be called a weapon, others just had fun with the TSA's nickname for it.

"All fidget spinners are Satan spinners," wrote riley_taft.

And one reader, ohioan, made a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reference, noting, "That looks more like Shredder's fidget spinner."

But another had a very specific explanation. "This one is basically a JP shuriken from Overwatch used by the character called Genji," wrote sitiusz.

And one reader offered dating advice: "The more dangerous a fidget spinner is, the less likely you will get a girlfriend," wrote scientific.cassette.maan.



