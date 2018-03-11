Sasquatch finally found (on 'SNL')

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It's the legend that's kept on giving -- to scammers -- for decades.

Call it Bigfoot, call it Sasquatch, few surely think that it's quite what rumors suggest -- this hairy monster that wanders the woods in search of, who knows, fame.

On the other hand, famous naturalist David Attenborough says evidence for its existence is convincing.

And now here it is. Or was last night, on "Saturday Night Live," as a group of campers was interrupted by the mythical creature.

At first, it seemed as if this first official meeting between humans and Bigfoot might go well. There was almost a high-five.

But then things drifted into dangerous territories.

He fixes upon one human, as his friends watch in something between fear, awe and social conscience.

Then Sterling K. Brown tries to distract it with fire. That doesn't go well.

At one point, it seems that Mikey Day may have established dominance. Oh, why do humans always think they're superior? Shortly before their demise, that is.

Last year, some researchers declared that Bigfoot's cousin the Abominable Snowman wasn't quite the abominable creature that he's been portrayed.

He's just a big bear.

Could it be that, for all these years, Sasquatch has been a mere figment of our overactive imaginations?

Well, it wouldn't be the first time, would it?

