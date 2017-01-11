Social media asks #WheresSasha and the White House answers

Photo by CNET

President Obama's farewell speech dominated Twitter and Facebook feeds Tuesday night, and when the dust settled, one question was still on people's minds: #WheresSasha?

The younger first daughter was missing from the address in Chicago, leaving many to wonder where she was instead. White House officials gave an answer that would make parents proud and students groan.

Sasha Obama: During President Obama's farewell speech, his 15-year-old daughter was noticeably absent. Many tweets asked where Sasha Obama was as her father gave his final address, before a crowd of 20,000, as the president of the United States. The mystery was solved by Wednesday morning. It turns out the first daughter had a pretty good reason: school. White House officials told CBS News' Mark Knoller that she stayed home because she had an exam Wednesday morning. But if you can't get out of an exam because your father is giving a historic speech as leader of the free world, what excuses are left?

Julian Assange: The WikiLeaks founder appeared Tuesday on an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. It quickly derailed as Assange was blasted with one critical question after another, some of which he did not answer. Reddit users hit him on WikiLeaks' effect on the US presidential election and Assange's ties to Russia, in light of a US intelligence report that Russia used WikiLeaks to distribute hacked documents. Assange was trending on Facebook on Wednesday with people discussing his dumpster fire of an AMA.

Kingdom Hearts III: Fans of the highly anticipated Square Enix game will have to hold tight. The game's director, Tetsuya Nomura, said in an interview that the game "still has a way to go" before release. It's been nearly 12 years since Kingdom Heart II came out and four years since the upcoming game was announced at E3. The game was trending on Facebook as the countdown continues.

Windows 10: There's a new Windows 10 build on its way. Microsoft's Anniversary update comes with several improvements for video playback, facial recognition and log-in. On Tuesday, Microsoft also rolled out a privacy dashboard that lets people review their data from any platform and manage their activity. The operating system's update was trending on Facebook, with more than 750,000 people talking about it.

Alexander Hamilton: People on Twitter are celebrating the founding father's birthday. He would have been 262 years old on Wednesday. The Federalist Papers writer has seen a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway show based on Hamilton's life. The"Hamilton" playwright himself wished the early American leader a happy birthday on Twitter.

