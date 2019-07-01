Sarin gas said to be discovered at a Facebook office

James Martin/CNET

Facebook may have been the target of a sarin gas attack, according to a local news report, which said a machine at one of the social networking giant's mail sorting facilities warned of the substance.

NBC News Bay Area cited the Menlo Park Fire District saying a hazardous materials team is on the scene. Both NBC News Bay Area and KRON 4, said no employees were exposed, though initially there were indications two people may have been. Both the Menlo Park Fire District and Facebook didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The possible attack at Facebook comes a year after a woman wounded three people during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters, about 20 minutes south of San Francisco.

This story is developing...