Russia was allowed to dig for vulnerabilities in software used by the US government, according to Reuters.

SAP, Symantec and McAfee, which all sell business and security software to clients around the world, gave Russian authorities the go-ahead to review their code, Reuters reported Thursday. That's a concern because US government agencies also use the software, US lawmakers and security experts told Reuters, and Russian knowledge of any vulnerabilities presents a security risk.

In order for the companies to operate in Russia, they had to allow local authorities to look at the code, Reuters said. The news service didn't find any instances where knowledge of the source code played a role in a cyberattack.

The revelation comes amid concerns about Russia's potential influence over the 2016 US presidential election and the overall worry that we're all vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Representatives for SAP, Symantec and McAfee weren't available for comment.