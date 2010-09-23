Sanyo's Vero aims to be true

During the past month, Kyocera has touched all corners of the cell phone world with its Sanyo-branded line of cell phones. The Android-powered
Announced today, the Vero offers functional features in a simple flip-phone design that's vaguely reminiscent of the
Features include a 1.3-megapixel camera with digital zoom, stereo Bluetooth, threaded text messaging, polyphonic ringtones, a 600-contact phone book, a personal organizer, a speakerphone, and parental controls. The Vero carries a bargain price of just $9.99 with a two-year contract and after a $50 mail-in rebate.
Vero means "true" in Italian, and according to Sprint, that's "what this small and stylish phone delivers." Truth is a concept we don't normally associate with cell phones, but the Vero may prove us wrong. We'll let you know in our review, which we should have in the next few days.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.