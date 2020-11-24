Santa Claus wants to Zoom with you between now and Christmas

Underbelly

Coronavirus-era kids -- already old pros at Zooming with teachers, coaches, grandparents, cousins, friends, neighbors -- can add Santa to their list of Zoom buddies.

A UK-based project called Santa at Home will connect children with Mr. Claus himself for Zoom sessions between now and Dec. 24. The calls will last up to 12 minutes and can accommodate six kids and an unlimited number of grown-ups joining from anywhere.

Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has clearly stated Santa has innate immunity from COVID-19 and will still be heading down chimneys this year despite the pandemic that's changed so much about holidays in 2020. But thanks to newly installed Wi-Fi at the North Pole and in his sleigh, the beloved bearded fella will also visit homes virtually.

Santa at Home's organizer, entertainment company Underbelly, promises a personalized experience.

"Thanks to Santa's mind-boggling memory, some elbow grease from the elves and some help from the big children, Santa will know the names (and plenty more... ) about absolutely every child he meets," says the company, which specializes in live events and festivals.

Sessions start at £42 (about $56 or AU$76). That's equivalent to £7 per child (roughly $9 or AU$13).

Who knows? Zoom Santa may even stick around after the pandemic. That would be good news for families who'd rather skip the long lines, and the crying sessions on Mr. Claus' lap.