Hello Kitty's new Sanrio buddy loves heavy metal and beer

Not all Sanrio characters are as cheerful and cuddly as Hello Kitty. Some are downright disgruntled.

On Thursday, Sanrio announced a new character named Aggretsuko, a red panda who works an unfulfilling office job but finds solace in heavy metal tunes.

"She's a red panda who works as an office associate of a trading company in Tokyo," Sanrio tweeted.

"It's always been a dream of Aggretsuko to work as an accountant," Sanrio added on YouTube. "But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines. She ultimately has become a pushover within the company."

Finally, a Sanrio character most of us can relate to. When 25-year-old Aggretsuko gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and de-stresses by singing her heart out with heavy metal karaoke sessions and drinking lots of beer.

This is the kind of Sanrio character that reflects the company's more adult fan base. It's like "Office Space" but with Sanrio characters.