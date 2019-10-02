SanDisk's Extreme Portable external SSDs are all on sale

SanDisk

Got storage? How about copious amounts of lightning-fast portable storage? SanDisk has a deal for you today in the form of its external solid-state drives, several of which are on sale, some for as much as 64% off.

Indeed, I'll start with that one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD for $249.99. That's the lowest price to date, and while it hasn't actually sold at the $700 list price for nearly a year, it does typically run at least $300. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

You can also get the 1TB drive for $169.99 and the 512GB drive for $89.99. They're all the same size, physically speaking, all just 3.8x1.9 inches and less than 0.35-inch thick. They're powered by USB-C, though SanDisk provides a USB-A adapter for connecting to legacy ports.

The drives are super-ruggedized to protect against shock, water and vibration, and they're backed by a 3-year warranty. Particularly telling, some 1,300 buyers collectively rated them 4.6 stars out of 5.

So, yeah, if you need a lot of speedy-quick portable storage that can survive harsh conditions, this is a sale to check out.

