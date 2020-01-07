SanDisk's tiny portable SSD puts a whopping 8 terabytes in your pocket

SanDisk

CES 2020

Traveling photographers take note: SanDisk has the dream device for you. It's a huge 8-terabyte portable solid-state drive, big enough to store even the most capacious of image libraries and small enough to sit unnoticed in your jacket pocket when you're on the move.

But don't get too excited just yet, as the drive is being shown off at this year's CES in Las Vegas as a concept only. I spoke to SanDisk and the company didn't have a date on when this may hit shelves -- if it ever does. Unsurprisingly, there's no word on price, but I'd expect the cost to be easily four figures if the drive went on sale soon.

It's a shame this is only a concept for now, as a super high-capacity drive like this would be huge news for photo and video professionals, who can easily fill up even the largest of today's storage drives on a single shoot. With more cameras offering higher resolution capabilities, even surpassing 4K, storage needs are only going to increase. I regularly use SanDisk's existing 2TB portable SSD drive and would love to see a significant size increase.

The drive's promised speed is an immense 20 gigabits per second, a huge increase over the 550Mbps of the 2TB Extreme Portable SSD.

SanDisk also showed off a 1TB thumb drive with both USB-A and USB-C connectivity, upgraded SSD drives for gaming PCs and a cloud-connected photo backup device for the home.