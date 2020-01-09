CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Pokemon Expansion Pass Fortnite food trucks Birds of Prey trailer Teen Vogue-Facebook backlash Australia fires Buck Henry obituary

SanDisk's latest portable SSD offers an almost unbelievable amount of storage

Expect the portable drive to cost a fortune -- if it ever leaves prototype status.

8tb4-477.png

Alas, shutterbugs can't get their hands on this. 

 SanDisk
This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

SanDisk just might have created the perfect device for travel photographers. Its latest portable solid-state drive is absolutely enormous at 8-terabytes, big enough to store even the most capacious of image libraries -- but small enough to slip into your pocket when you're on the go. But don't get too excited just yet, as the drive is being shown off at this year's CES in Las Vegas as a concept only. That means you can't buy one yet.

I spoke to SanDisk and the company didn't have a date for when this may hit shelves -- if it ever does. Unsurprisingly, there's no word on price, but I'd expect the cost to be easily four figures if the drive went on sale soon. 

It's a shame this is only a concept for now, as a superhigh-capacity drive like this would be huge news for photo and video professionals, who can easily fill up even the largest of today's storage drives on a single shoot. With more cameras offering higher-resolution capabilities, even surpassing 4K, storage needs are only going to increase. I regularly use SanDisk's existing 2TB portable SSD drive and would love to see a significant size increase. 

Now playing: Watch this: CES Day 1: Foldable-screen laptops, Impossible Pork and...
15:31

The drive's promised speed is an immense 20Gbps, a huge increase over the 550Mbps of the 2-terabyte Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk also showed off a 1-terabyte thumb drive with both USB-A and USB-C connectivity, upgraded SSD drives for gaming PCs and a cloud-connected photo backup device for the home.

See also

Originally published Jan. 7.

CES 2020