Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A torrent of autonomous delivery robots wheeling around San Francisco has been averted.

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to place restrictions on where delivery robots can operate and how fast they can travel, according to the San Francisco Chronicle The restrictions include the requirement for a human monitor nearby, a speed limit of 3 mph, a confinement to industrial areas and a maximum of nine delivery robots in the entire city.

The city has previously considered an outright ban on delivery robots.

Delivery robots are already making their way to other cities as companies explore cheaper and more efficient ways of transporting packages or meals.