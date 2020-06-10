With San Diego Comic-Con 2020 cancelled in April due to the spread of the coronavirus, Comic-Con International has revealed its online replacement convention will be free. The digital event will take place July 22-26, Collider reported Wednesday, and will host panels on movies, TV series, games, comics and more.
Comic-Con@Home was announced on YouTube in May after the COVID-19 cancellation. The online version of SDCC will also have an online exhibition hall where you can buy limited-edition merchandise, Collider said.
The four-day pop culture convention has been running for 50 years. It will return in its usual form in 2021 from July 22-25 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Discuss: San Diego Comic-Con at Home will be free
