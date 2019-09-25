Samuel L. Jackson’s voice is coming soon to an Amazon Alexa device near you

James Martin/CNET

If you want to hear Samuel L. Jackson's voice coming out of your Amazon smart speaker, you'll be able to.

Jackson's voice will be available thanks to neural text to speech, Amazon's David Limp said Wednesday. Neural Text to Speech will be able to mimic celebrities' voices, with their permission, Limp added.

Enabling Jackson will cost .99. CNET's Ben Fox Rubin noted it's not yet clear if the cost is per celebrity. The feature will roll out later in the year.

Originally published Sept. 25 at 10:24 p.m. PT.

Update, 10:30 p.m. PT: Adds additional information.